WhaleRoom (WHL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

