Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 157,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,908 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

VWO opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

