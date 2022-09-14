Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

