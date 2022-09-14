Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.73. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

