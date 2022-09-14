Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,594.00.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.