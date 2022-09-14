WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $80.62 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $80.62 million and $731,093.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

