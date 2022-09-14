WiBX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.09 Million (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, WiBX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. WiBX has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and $21,335.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WiBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WiBX alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX’s genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io.

Buying and Selling WiBX

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.