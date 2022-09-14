WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

WildBrain Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

