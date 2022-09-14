WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.
WildBrain Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of WILD stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.
About WildBrain
