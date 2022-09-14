Wilder World Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $689,712.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $689,712.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wilder World

Wilder World’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

