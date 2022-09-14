William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of GWRE opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $128.98.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

