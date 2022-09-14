William Bold Sells 237 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) insider William Bold sold 237 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $21,550.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palomar Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Palomar

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

