William M. Thalman Purchases 3,000 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

