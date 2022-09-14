Wolfe Research Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $211.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.22 on Monday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

