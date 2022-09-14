Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $9,292,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $6,610,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

