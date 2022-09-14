Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 25.7% This Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $8.91 million and $18,524.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00005519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00032097 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

