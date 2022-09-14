Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 389,654 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

