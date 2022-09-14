WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0041 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $152,532.49 and $291,793.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

