Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $111.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00013564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $179,759.81 and $111.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.