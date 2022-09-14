Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $20,099.98 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $20,099.98 or 1.00018224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $196.19 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.86 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00061346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00406808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 249,358 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is www.wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. GitHub Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.