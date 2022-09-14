Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $100.83 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $276.53 or 0.01376001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,194,374 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

