Wrapped Centrifuge Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $662,662.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

