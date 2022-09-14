Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $41.17 million and $2.03 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

