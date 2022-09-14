Wrapped NXM Price Tops $16.17 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $16.17 or 0.00081060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

