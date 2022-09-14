W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 6.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 106,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,522,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 3,702.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,606 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 623,118 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
