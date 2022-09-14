Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $96.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.