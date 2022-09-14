X World Games Trading Up 6.1% This Week (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, X World Games has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X World Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. X World Games has a market cap of $8.05 million and $3.22 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games was first traded on March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

