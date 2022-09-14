Xaya Price Hits $0.0698 on Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $9,538.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.70 or 0.08086528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00191335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00296642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00743630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00592483 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

