Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

