XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $474,896.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $55.96 million and $474,896.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 82,156,561 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

