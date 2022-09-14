XYO (XYO) Price Up 4.1% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $101.10 million and approximately $785,965.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

