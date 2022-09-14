Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 4.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.63. 3,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 525,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

