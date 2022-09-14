YAM V1 (YAM) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $13,455.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V1 alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.