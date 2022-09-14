YAM V3 (YAM) Price Down 5.7% This Week

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $112,453.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.04 or 0.99997723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.16 or 0.99644833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065648 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

