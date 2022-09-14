Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 880,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 561.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

YAMHF stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.34. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

