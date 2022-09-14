Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.
YRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Yamana Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
