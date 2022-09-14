Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.0895 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $193.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00304620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00119800 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00074600 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,875,584 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.