Yearn Secure (YSEC) Hits Market Cap of $12.17 Million

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 8,176.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for $12.17 or 0.00060698 BTC on major exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $10.48 million worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 8,869.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 508.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yearn Secure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yearn Secure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.