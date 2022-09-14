YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $43,119.18 and approximately $161.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.29 or 0.08039813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00192611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00296311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00740556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00590518 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

