YetiSwap (YTS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $94,490.69

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. YetiSwap has a market cap of $94,490.69 and approximately $210,665.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YetiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.
