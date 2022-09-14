YFDAI.FINANCE 1-Day Volume Tops $143,695.00 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.27 or 0.00121147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $96,739.76 and $143,695.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 251% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

