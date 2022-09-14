Yield App (YLD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $250,358.00

Yield App (YLD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Yield App has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $250,358.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield App has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Yield App coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Yield App Coin Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield App’s official website is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

