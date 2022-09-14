Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $51.22 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games launched on July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

