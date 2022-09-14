YooShi Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. YooShi has a total market cap of $42.92 million and $495,260.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YooShi has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030219 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About YooShi

YOOSHI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

YooShi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

