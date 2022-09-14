YOU COIN (YOU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,106.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $9,106.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.19 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.35 or 1.00144323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.