YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Update

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YouGov stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. YouGov has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

