YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.27

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 21558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $38,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.