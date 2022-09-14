YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.27

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 21558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
Further Reading
