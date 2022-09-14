Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Coty in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Coty Trading Down 5.9 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.59 on Monday. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

