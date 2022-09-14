Zano Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Zano has a market cap of $5.17 million and $58,909.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00281952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00136762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050551 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005307 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,370,152 coins and its circulating supply is 11,340,652 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

