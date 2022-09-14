Zap (ZAP) Hits Market Cap of $788,304.72

Zap (ZAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Zap has a market cap of $788,304.72 and approximately $4,606.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.22 or 0.99997711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.20 or 0.99972944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00065689 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook Docs “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

