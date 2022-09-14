Zcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $914.24 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $59.89 or 0.00298945 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $914.24 million and approximately $70.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00118078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,266,206 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

